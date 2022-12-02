Iberia grows in Dallas, Miami and New York JFK, where it moves to revamped Terminal 8

The Dallas route was inaugurated in June of this year, it has been maintained during the winter season, and will increase in frequency until it reaches a daily flight starting in June

The United States is a priority market for Iberia and this winter it will deploy 15 percent more capacity

The airline grows in number of frequencies in Miami and New York, and maintains its operation with Boston, Chicago and Los Angeles

In addition, on December 1 it will move to Terminal 8 of New York’s JFK Airport, together with its oneworld partners.

In the first quarter of 2023, and after the arrival of new aircraft, Iberia will have a total capacity of 105 percent compared to 2019 levels.

With the aim of increasing the arrival of tourists from the United States to Spain and improving connectivity between the two countries, this winter Iberia is making a strong commitment to this market, where it has deployed 15 percent more capacity than before the pandemic.

For Iberia, the United States is a priority market in which the airline will offer more frequencies and seats than in the same period of 2019. In particular, it has planned an offer of 589,000 seats, which represents an increase of 15 percent compared to 2019, and around 2,000 flights, 21 percent more than the year before the pandemic.

Daily flights to Dallas

The great novelty of this season in the United States is Dallas, a route that was initially launched to operate only in summer, but that Iberia has maintained throughout this winter season -which runs until the end of March- and will increase its frequencies until Arrive on the daily flight from June 2023.

Right now, Iberia offers three weekly frequencies with Dallas (40,000 seats), operated with Airbus A330 aircraft and equipped with Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

Dallas is the main distribution centre for domestic flights for American Airlines, -a partner of Iberia, British Airways, Finnair and Aer Lingus in the agreement to operate the routes between Europe and the North Atlantic-, which has contributed to generating sufficient traffic with Spain to maintain this route also in winter.

More flights also to Miami and New York

In addition to the route to Dallas, this winter Iberia will be offering flights to five other destinations in the United States: New York, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and Boston.

And it grows in several of them compared to last winter: in Miami, it will go from 10 to 14 weekly frequencies, and in New York, from 10 to 14 weekly frequencies in March 2023. This means more than 170,000 seats on each route from November to March.

Iberia’s programme in the US is complemented by three weekly flights to Boston, another three to Los Angeles and another five weekly flights to Chicago.

Summary of frequencies from Iberia to the United States

Dallas: 3 weekly flights. Daily from June 2023, in the summer season

Los Angeles: 3 weekly flights

New York: between 12 and 14 weekly flights depending on the month

Miami: 2 daily flights

Chicago: between 5 and 7 weekly flights depending on the month

Boston: between 3 and 5 weekly flights depending on the month

Washington: seasonal route that Iberia will resume in March 2023, coinciding with the start of the summer season

San Francisco: seasonal route, which Iberia will restart in May

Move to New York T8

In addition, with the aim of offering an excellent experience to its customers, on December 1 Iberia moves to the recently remodelled Terminal 8 at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, where it will share operations with American Airlines, British Airways and Finnair.

Operation at T8 will provide Iberia customers with more efficient connections and a better experience. Both Iberia and Level will be located in zones 6 and 7 of the Terminal 8 check-in area and Iberia will have four counters to serve customers travelling in Economy class and two additional ones for differentiated attention to Business and Top Tier customers. The latter will also benefit from new premium services, including two VIP lounges with a careful gastronomic selection and an extensive wine list.

01 December 2022