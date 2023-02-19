Iberia grows again in Latin America and consolidates other destinations in this summer season

For this summer, the airline has recovered its entire network of destinations and has scheduled about 280 weekly flights between Spain and Latin America, 2% more than in 2019

Iberia now offers three daily flights to/from Mexico; in Bogota it will increase from 14 to 18 weekly frequencies and in Lima it will offer three more frequencies, going from seven to 10

In the United States, the airline has programme again its summer routes to San Francisco and Washington DC, and will fly to Dallas every day

It will offer its customers attractive summer destinations in Greece (Corfu, Mykonos, and Santorini), Croatia (Dubrovnik, Split, and Zagreb), Italy (Catania and Olbia) and Portugal (Faro)

It is also growing on other European routes such as Stockholm, Dusseldorf, Oslo, and Venice, as well as Milan and Rome in Italy

In Spain, the focus remains on the Air Shuttle between Madrid and Barcelona, where Iberia already scheduled the same capacity as in the summer 2019

Iberia will consolidate its post-pandemic recovery in the summer of 2023, focusing on its long-haul markets: Latin America and the United States

For the airline industry, the summer season begins on March 25th and runs until October 28th, six months in which Iberia’s main focus will be on Latin America. Following the recovery of its entire network of destinations, the airline has programmed capacity increases in its most strategic markets in this region, as well as deploying marketing campaigns and other communication, public relations and sponsorship actions to increase its brand awareness in the 16 Latin American countries where it flies.

“Latin America and the Caribbean have always been at the centre of our strategy, but this year we will go further to increase our presence in markets such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, strengthen our leadership on routes between Latin America and Europe and, at the same time, support the role of Madrid’s airport as a bridge between both regions,” said María Jesús López-Solás, Iberia’s Commercial, Network and Alliances Director.

These are Iberia’s main novelties for the summer season.

Latin America Campaign

In the summer season, Iberia will recover its full range of pre-pandemic flights and even increase its operations by 2% compared to 2019 levels, which will be 5% for the year as a whole.

Specifically, it will offer around 280 weekly flights to 18 destinations in 16 Latin American countries:

Bogotá: Colombia is one of Iberia’s star markets. In the last year, it has grown from 10 to 14 frequencies; from June, it will operate 18 frequencies and the company’s aim is to offer 21 frequencies – three daily flights – from November, tripling its capacity compared to 2019.

Buenos Aires: Consolidation of two daily flights to Argentina’s capital.

Lima: Iberia goes from seven to 10 frequencies from June until the end of the year, with the intention of reaching two daily flights.

Mexico: The three daily flights reached in December 2022 are maintained throughout 2023, already above the pre-pandemic capacity.

Quito: Six daily frequencies are also consolidated -two more than last summer- in addition to three frequencies with Guayaquil.

Montevideo: From January, Iberia offers up to seven weekly frequencies, which will be maintained for most of the year.

Santiago de Chile: the daily flight is consolidated.

Rio de Janeiro: Continuation of the operation with three weekly frequencies, in addition to another seven with Sao Paulo.

In Central America, the increase to a daily flight on the Guatemala-El Salvador route, which took place in December, was consolidated, as was the increase to a daily flight on the San José route in Costa Rica. Panama will have between five and seven weekly frequencies throughout the summer, and daily flights from November onwards.

In the Caribbean, Havana will have five frequencies from September, Santo Domingo will consolidate its pre-pandemic operation with a daily flight, and Puerto Rico will reach six weekly frequencies in July and August.

And in Caracas, the three daily frequencies with which Iberia resumed the route last November will be consolidated.

Return to Washington DC and San Francisco

In the US, Iberia will recover its summer routes to Washington DC and San Francisco. In addition, from June, it will increase its daily flights to Dallas. In total, it has scheduled nearly 20% more flights to the US than in 2019: up to 124 weekly flights between Spain and eight destinations in the United States. Specifically:

New York: Twice daily flights from March, continuing beyond the summer season until the end of the year.

Miami: Twice-daily flights will be maintained throughout the year.

Chicago: Daily flights from March through December

Boston: Daily flights from April to October

Dallas: Iberia operated this route throughout the winter -it was initially launched as seasonal last June with four weekly frequencies- and from April it will increase to five frequencies, to six in May, and will reach a daily flight from June to October.

Los Angeles: This route will have four frequencies in April, increasing to five from May to October, and Iberia will operate it with its largest aircraft, the Airbus A350s, with a capacity for 359 passengers.

Washington DC: Iberia will operate this route again from April to October with four weekly frequencies.

San Francisco: This seasonal route returns from May to October with three weekly frequencies.

Summer Destinations in Europe

Iberia will resume all its summer routes in the coming months: Bergen, in July and August with two weekly frequencies; and in Italy, Catania, from June to September; and Olbia, from the end of June to September.

In Croatia, Dubrovnik -with up to two daily flights in August- Split and Zagreb, which will reach daily flights in August.

In Greece, in addition to Athens -which will have more than three daily frequencies in August- Corfu -in July, August and September- Mykonos and Santorini, both from the end of June to September.

In Portugal, Iberia’s year-round routes to Lisbon, Oporto, and Funchal will be joined by Faro and Ponta Delgada in summer, from June to September, operated by Iberia Regional / Air Nostrum.

And in the rest of the short- and medium-haul network, the biggest increases will be in Dusseldorf, where up to four daily flights will be offered; Stockholm, where Iberia will increase from one daily flight to nine frequencies in May and to 10 from July; Milan, with up to five daily flights; Rome, which will increase from 32 to 37 weekly frequencies compared to last summer; and Venice, with 25 weekly frequencies (five more than in 2022).

In Bordeaux, the airline will go from two to three daily flights; and in Nantes, also with three daily flights, Iberia will operate as Iberia Regional / Air Nostrum.

Consolidation of Iberia’s Commitment to the Air Shuttle

In Spain, Iberia’s main focus will be the Madrid-Barcelona Air Shuttle, which this summer will have up to 86 weekly frequencies, the same capacity as before the pandemic and 11 more than the last summer.

The rest of the most significant increases will be in Bilbao, which will have up to 38 weekly frequencies -six more than last summer; A Coruña, which will have up to 31 weekly frequencies -five more than in 2022-; and Santander, which this summer will increase from three to four daily flights.