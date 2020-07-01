Iberia Group unveils Summer flight programme with stringent new health and hygiene measures

For safe travel, disinfectant spraying of cabins, checking hand luggage without charge, boarding by rows.

Iberia and Iberia Express were early adopters of the recommendations made by the European Air Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).

This summer, they will offer regular flights over 50 destinations in Spain and the rest of Europe

Centring on Spain and the rest of Europe, the Iberia Group’s summer flight programme to over 50 Spanish and European destinations, features new health and hygiene measures to ensure passenger safety and a pleasant travel experience, in keeping with the recommendations of the European Air Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC), intended to facilitate the recovery of air travel in a safe environment.

Here follows a summary of these measures, which are given in detail on the Iberia web site: https://www.iberia.com/es/es/covid-19/medidas-adoptadas/ and the Iberia Express site https://i2news.iberiaexpress.com/medidas-covid/

Pre-flight:

• During check-in passengers must sign a Declaration of Health, attesting that they have no symptoms, have not been diagnosed with Covid-19, and have not been in contact with a known carrier.

• On flights abroad passengers must also complete a “Health Tracking Form” and a “Health Questionnaire”.

• Only passengers holding tickets to fly will be admitted to Spanish or other European airports.

• Passengers are strongly advised to obtain their boarding passes before reaching the airport, downloading them to their telephones in order to avoid contacts.

At the airport:

• All surfaces that may be touched by passengers are disinfected frequently and barriers have been placed in strategic positions at check-in and customer service counters.

• Queues for check-in and other services have been redesigned to ensure distancing.

• Passengers are strongly advised to check in their hand luggage (at no charge), in order to avoid unnecessary movements aboard the aircraft.

• No hand luggage may be taken aboard that exceeds 56 x 40 x 25cm or 10 kg in Economy. On long-haul flights, Business passengers may take two pieces of hand luggage not exceeding 14 kg.

• For additional speed, safety, and convenience, passengers will board by rows, starting from the rear.

Other measures:

• During flights all passengers above the age of six must wear face masks covering nose and mouth, preferably surgical ones.

• Passengers must change their masks with the frequency indicated by the manufacturer. Bags will be provided for the storage or disposal of used masks.

• Aircraft cabins will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected before each flight..

• Air in cabins is replaced every 2-3 minutes, and HEPA filters eliminate 99.99% of all virus and bacteria from recirculated air.

On-board services:

• On each flight passengers will hear messages from health authorities about detecting, avoiding, and reporting symptoms of Covid-19.

• Disinfectant wipes will be issued to all passengers, and extra supplies of hand-washing soaps will be available in toilets.

• Single-use disposable utensils will be used in food service, which has been simplified.

• Blankets and pillows issued on long haul flights are disinfected and sealed before use.

• Duty-free sales and the distribution of newspapers and magazines during flights have been eliminated, but passengers can access more than 7,000 on-line publications, along with other entertainment options.

• Outfitted in personal protection gear, Iberia cabin crews have also undergone specific training in the implementation of good health practices and special protocols, enabling them to detect and isolate any passenger showing suspicious symptoms.