Iberia Group sets record with nearly 31 million passengers in 2024

The Iberia Group (Iberia, Iberia Express, and Iberia Regional Air Nostrum) achieved a historic milestone in 2024, carrying 30,732,745 passengers. This record reflects strong demand across all markets, with standout growth in Latin America and the successful launch of new destinations.

Strong Latin American Growth: Iberia increased capacity by 16% on Latin American routes, offering 5.3 million seats across 18 destinations, supported by 320 weekly flights.

Expansion to New Destinations: The introduction of routes to Japan, Tirana, Ljubljana, Salzburg, Innsbruck, and Tromsø contributed significantly to the surge in passenger numbers.

Performance by Airline

Iberia carried 18.7 million passengers.

Iberia Express transported 7.7 million passengers, excelling on routes to the Canary and Balearic Islands.

Air Nostrum served 4.4 million passengers, strengthening domestic and European connectivity.

Beatriz Guillén, Iberia’s Global Sales Director, praised the efforts of employees and highlighted the group’s hallmark commitment to service and excellence. She credited the performance of Latin American routes and new markets like Japan as key drivers of this achievement.

This growth underscores the Iberia Group’s robust presence in both international and domestic markets, meeting rising customer demand with enhanced connectivity and expanded offerings.