Iberia ground service workers plan strike during New Year period

Ground service workers employed by Iberia, part of the International Airlines Group, are gearing up for strikes during the New Year period at Spanish airports. The planned walkouts, scheduled by the country’s primary unions UGT and CCOO, are proposed for December 29 to January 1 and January 4-7.

Though formal documentation hasn’t been submitted yet, a UGT spokesperson confirmed these intentions.

The workers, including baggage handlers and counter staff, are protesting recent contracts signed by state-operated Aena with new service providers in September. These contracts, replacing Iberia’s previous services at several airports, have triggered discontent among unions, despite assurances from the new suppliers to maintain workers’ roles and conditions.

The strike’s impact is expected to affect not only Iberia but other airlines as well.

Iberia, contesting these new contracts in administrative courts, condemned the strike as “irresponsible” and lacking in rationale. “A strike, like the one the unions called for Christmas, irremediably undermines the right to vacation and reunion with families and friends,” Iberia said.

Earlier strikes slated for December 5 and December 10 were called off by the unions earlier in the month.