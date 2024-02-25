Iberia flight from Buenos Aires makes medical diversion to Gran Canaria

André Orban
Iberia flight IB6844 from Buenos Aires to Madrid on 23 February, operated by Airbus A350-900 registered EC-NJM, was diverted to Gran Canaria due to a serious medical issue affecting a passenger.

The pilot requested authorisation for the change of route, and air traffic controllers coordinated a safe landing, prioritising the situation. Emergency protocols were swiftly implemented upon landing, and the passenger received required medical attention on the ground in about 20 minutes.

This incident follows a similar situation just three days prior, involving another flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid operated by Air Europa, also diverted to Gran Canaria for a medical emergency.

