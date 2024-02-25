Iberia flight from Buenos Aires makes medical diversion to Gran Canaria

Iberia flight IB6844 from Buenos Aires to Madrid on 23 February, operated by Airbus A350-900 registered EC-NJM, was diverted to Gran Canaria due to a serious medical issue affecting a passenger.

The pilot requested authorisation for the change of route, and air traffic controllers coordinated a safe landing, prioritising the situation. Emergency protocols were swiftly implemented upon landing, and the passenger received required medical attention on the ground in about 20 minutes.

La tripulación del vuelo de Buenos Aires a Madrid nos indica que se tienen que desviar al aeropuerto de #GranCanaria de manera urgente. Llevan a bordo un pasajero con problemas médicos al que se está realizando RCP.

— ?Controladores Aéreos ?? (@controladores) February 24, 2024

This incident follows a similar situation just three days prior, involving another flight from Buenos Aires to Madrid operated by Air Europa, also diverted to Gran Canaria for a medical emergency.