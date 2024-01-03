Iberia finds solutions for 91% of the 45,000 passengers affected by the handling workers’ strike

The Iberia Group has been working diligently to resolve the disruptions caused by the recent strike affecting Iberia, Iberia Express, and Air Nostrum flights during the Three Kings holiday period. Out of the 45,641 affected passengers from the cancellation of over 400 flights, 90.9% have been provided with solutions.

They have successfully assigned new flights to 80.2% of affected passengers and processed cash or voucher refunds for 10.7% who opted for it. Iberia urges all travellers to check in online and arrive at the airport earlier than usual due to expected challenges during this period.

Despite efforts to relocate affected passengers and manage refund requests, the complexity of the post-Christmas period and the high flight occupancy have presented challenges in securing alternative travel options for all affected individuals.

The airline emphasises the unfeasibility of rescheduling flights even if the strike were to be called off last-minute, highlighting the significant disruption caused not only to thousands of travellers but also to numerous airlines, including Iberia itself and all airlines within the IAG Group.

Customers seeking further assistance can make changes via Iberia’s website, their respective travel agencies, or the Customer Service Centre, acknowledging potential longer wait times due to increased inquiries.

Iberia advises customers to anticipate airport issues due to the strike, reiterating the importance of early check-ins and arriving well in advance.

The statement expresses gratitude for customers’ understanding, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the airport services unions’ strike.