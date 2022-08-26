Iberia Express cancels 92 flights due to the strike that begins this Sunday

Iberia Express has cancelled a total of 92 flights due to the cabin crew strike called by the USO union from 28 August to 6 September, with the aim of unblocking the negotiation of the collective agreement. All the flights that the airline will not operate are not protected by the minimum services decree, which range from 32% to 85% of the total. Among the cancelled flights are the connections from Madrid to Palma de Mallorca, Gran Canaria, Santiago de Compostela, Seville, Malaga and Tenerife North. Around 17,000 passengers will be affected by these cancellations.

The airline has promised to reimburse the money to those affected by the cancellation of flights. For flights that continue to operate, it will allow changing the date at no cost. It also offers the possibility of requesting a voucher for the amount of the ticket. The third option is to change the route, as long as the distance from the initially contracted destination does not exceed 250 miles (402 kilometres).

For its part, Iberia Express has only admitted the cancellation of 24 flights (12 round trips) between 28 and 30 August. Passengers affected by these cancellations amount to 3,000, according to Iberia’s low-cost subsidiary. However, on the company’s website, when you click on the 92 flights cancelled according to USO as of August 31, you can read: “We did not find information related to this flight, please check the data you have entered or contact us. contact our customer service”.

Iberia Express has summoned the representatives of the USO and the CC OO unions to the negotiating table this afternoon in an effort to call off the strikes, although the positions between the management and USO are far apart. CC OO does not support the strike

The Iberia Express strike will coincide with stoppages at Easyjet on 27, 28 and 29 August, called by the Sepla pilots’ union to demand better wages. It will also overlap from next Monday with the four-day weekly strike of Ryanair cabin crew called by USO.

The Iberia Express strikes are called by the USO union essentially to adapt salaries to the increase in prices after seven years of freezing.

Iberia Express considers these demands “disproportionate” and “unaffordable by the company“, which affirms its willingness to continue negotiating with USO to end the conflict, and recalls that has been able to reach an agreement with CC OO.

Source: El Pais