Iberia expands winter routes to Rome, Paris & Vienna; adds seasonal Nordic destinations

Iberia has announced its winter 2025/26 schedule, with notable growth in Italy, France, and Austria, alongside the return of seasonal routes to Rovaniemi and Tromsø.

Key Expansions

Rome – 44 weekly flights (+2 vs. last year) for Jubilee 2025 (380,000 seats)

Paris – Up to 11 daily flights, strengthening the Madrid-Paris air bridge

Vienna – 23 weekly flights (+2 vs. 2024), totaling 180,000 seats

Seasonal Winter Destinations

Rovaniemi (Lapland) – Direct flights Dec 3, 2025 – Feb 28, 2026

Tromsø (Norway) – Direct flights Dec 3, 2025 – Mar 1, 2026

Innsbruck (Austria) – Direct flights Dec 21, 2025 – Apr 5, 2026

Iberia continues to strengthen its European network, enhancing connectivity and offering more travel opportunities for winter 2025/26.