Home International Airlines Group (IAG) Iberia Iberia expands winter routes to Rome, Paris & Vienna; adds seasonal Nordic...

Iberia expands winter routes to Rome, Paris & Vienna; adds seasonal Nordic destinations

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Iberia has announced its winter 2025/26 schedule, with notable growth in Italy, France, and Austria, alongside the return of seasonal routes to Rovaniemi and Tromsø.

Key Expansions

  • Rome – 44 weekly flights (+2 vs. last year) for Jubilee 2025 (380,000 seats)
  • Paris – Up to 11 daily flights, strengthening the Madrid-Paris air bridge
  • Vienna – 23 weekly flights (+2 vs. 2024), totaling 180,000 seats

Seasonal Winter Destinations

  • Rovaniemi (Lapland) – Direct flights Dec 3, 2025 – Feb 28, 2026
  • Tromsø (Norway) – Direct flights Dec 3, 2025 – Mar 1, 2026
  • Innsbruck (Austria) – Direct flights Dec 21, 2025 – Apr 5, 2026

Iberia continues to strengthen its European network, enhancing connectivity and offering more travel opportunities for winter 2025/26.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be