Iberia expands winter offerings with flights to Salzburg, Innsbruck, Tromsø, and Rovaniemi

Iberia has launched winter flights to four iconic destinations: Salzburg, Innsbruck, Tromsø, and Rovaniemi, offering nearly 50,000 seats until March 2025.

With two weekly flights to the Austrian and Norwegian cities and up to four weekly flights to Rovaniemi in Finland, travellers can enjoy snow sports, Christmas markets, and natural wonders like the Northern Lights. These routes include festive onboard experiences to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus.

Iberia’s expanded winter schedule reflects growing demand, particularly for Lapland, with a 74% increase in flights compared to last year.