Iberia expands summer flight offerings to Latin America, United States, and Europe for 2024

Iberia is set to enhance its flight offerings during the upcoming summer season, focusing on Latin America, the United States, and various European destinations.

The airline plans to increase its weekly flights to Latin America and the Caribbean by 17.2%, with over 3.1 million seats available between Europe and this region. Notable developments include increased frequencies to Buenos Aires, Brazil, Bogotá, and Mexico City.

The United States will also see an increase in weekly flights to eight destinations, with Los Angeles benefiting from additional frequencies. LEVEL, an affiliate of Iberia, will launch direct flights between Barcelona and Miami.

In Europe, Iberia will commence its summer season expansion on March 25, with operations continuing until October 28. The airline’s network of more than 100 destinations in Spain and Europe provides travellers with an array of travel options, expanding connectivity between Latin America and Europe.

The company plans to extend its flight offerings to various short- and medium-haul destinations, introducing Tirana and consolidating routes that were previously seasonal. Popular European summer destinations, such as Split, Zagreb, Catania, and Ponta Delgada, will be served continuously from April to October.

Moreover, Iberia will increase operations to the Greek islands, Sardinia, and Bergen, offering passengers greater flexibility and a wider choice of travel options. This initiative reflects Iberia’s commitment to enhancing travel possibilities for customers across Latin America, the United States, and Europe.