Iberia expands Summer 2025 schedule with record seat availability

Iberia will offer a record 3.2 million seats between Europe and Latin America this summer, a 4% increase from 2024, alongside 16 million short- and medium-haul seats (unchanged).

Key highlights include:

Latin America Growth : Increased flights to Buenos Aires (3 daily), São Paulo (2 daily), and Lima (2 daily from May), with 300+ weekly flights across 18 destinations in 16 countries.

: Increased flights to Buenos Aires (3 daily), São Paulo (2 daily), and Lima (2 daily from May), with 300+ weekly flights across 18 destinations in 16 countries. U.S. Expansion : 140 weekly flights (+14%) with Boston doubling to 2 daily flights and Washington increasing to daily service, supported by new A321XLR aircraft.

: 140 weekly flights (+14%) with Boston doubling to 2 daily flights and Washington increasing to daily service, supported by new A321XLR aircraft. Europe Focus : More flights to Paris (up to 11 daily), Rome (up to 7 daily), Brussels, and Vienna, plus the return of seasonal routes to Ljubljana, Tirana, Ponta Delgada, and Greek islands.

: More flights to Paris (up to 11 daily), Rome (up to 7 daily), Brussels, and Vienna, plus the return of seasonal routes to Ljubljana, Tirana, Ponta Delgada, and Greek islands. Tokyo & Doha: Tokyo route (3 weekly flights) continues, and Madrid-Doha service remains at 3 daily flights with Qatar Airways partnership.

This summer, Iberia strengthens its global network while maintaining a strong presence in strategic markets.