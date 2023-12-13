Iberia expands Summer 2024 network, adds Ljubljana, Cagliari, Palermo, and Tirana to routes

Iberia has announced its Summer 2024 schedule, introducing new routes to Ljubljana, Slovenia, alongside Cagliari and Palermo in Italy, and Tirana in Albania. The Ljubljana route, operating twice weekly, opens from July 29th to September 5th, offering over 7,000 seats. The flights will utilise the advanced Airbus 320neo, aiming for efficiency and reduced emissions.

The airline’s decision to fly to Ljubljana arose from a customer survey in 2021, where followers voted for this destination. Ljubljana, an ancient city boasting a rich history and proximity to the Julian Alps, offers a blend of tradition, art, and modernity. Nearby attractions like Lake Bled add to its allure.

Moreover, Iberia will offer direct flights to Cagliari and Palermo in Italy, expanding its Italian destinations to 12. Tickets for these routes are now on sale. Additionally, Tirana will join the network in April 2024 with three weekly flights.

The airline also extends its summer routes to include Split and Zagreb in Croatia, Catania in Italy, and Ponta Delgada in the Azores, Portugal. Operations will expand in other summer destinations such as the Greek islands, Sardinia, and Bergen, Norway, from May to September.