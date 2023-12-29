Iberia cancels 444 flights in early January due to the handling workers’ strike

Iberia faced disruptions as ground service workers went on a four-day strike, leading to the cancellation of 444 flights from January 5 to 8.

The strike by CCOO, UGT, and USO unions aimed to secure a viable plan for Iberia’s ground services within the airline. Around 45,641 passengers were affected, and offered the option of changing travel dates or refunds.

Despite the strike, Iberia aimed to operate 76% of scheduled flights, prioritising long-haul routes. Passengers were advised to check in early and anticipate airport issues due to the strike.