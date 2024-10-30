Iberia becomes first airline to operate Airbus A321XLR, expanding transatlantic reach

Iberia has received its first Airbus A321XLR, making it the launch operator of the newest single-aisle aircraft, delivered in Hamburg on October 30, 2024. The fuel-efficient A321XLR, powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, will initially operate within Iberia’s European network, with its first transatlantic flight from Madrid to Boston set for November.

The aircraft, featuring a two-class layout with lie-flat business class seats, an Airspace cabin, larger overhead bins, in-seat connectivity, and advanced lighting, offers long-haul comfort on narrow-body flights.

The A321XLR provides a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles—15% more than the A321LR—and 30% lower fuel burn per seat than previous models, helping Iberia expand its route offerings with greater efficiency.

Airbus, which has over 500 orders for the A321XLR, aims to make all its aircraft 100% SAF-capable by 2030.