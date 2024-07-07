Iberia and Widerøe partner to enhance travel options between Spain and Norway

Iberia and Widerøe have signed an interline agreement to boost connectivity between Spain and Norway, effective immediately. This strategic partnership adds 14 new destinations in Norway to Iberia’s offerings.

Currently, Iberia provides direct flights to Oslo year-round, with up to 9 weekly flights in July, as well as seasonal flights to Bergen and Tromsø, the latter starting next winter.

The new destinations include Trondheim, Orsta Volda, Forde, Sogndal, Sandane, Alesund, Molde, Kristiansund, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Haugesund, and Bodo.

This agreement aims to enhance travel options for both tourists and the Norwegian community in Spain, providing greater convenience and a seamless travel experience. The collaboration underscores Iberia and Widerøe’s commitment to offering efficient travel solutions and expanding connectivity for their customers.