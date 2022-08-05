Iberia and Viva Aerobus sign codeshare agreement offering connecting flights within Mexico



Iberia and Viva Aerobus signed a codeshare agreement to provide even more convenient options to passengers travelling between Mexico and Spain, combining flights operated by both airlines.

On the one hand, customers of the Spanish airline travelling on the Madrid-Mexico City route will be able to connect to the network of domestic destinations that Viva offers from Mexico City. On the other hand, passengers in Mexico who want to travel to Madrid and beyond through Iberia, will be able to connect with Iberia’s Mexico City – Madrid service by travelling first with Viva on a connecting flight from any of the more than 25 destinations that the Mexican airline offers to Mexico City International Airport.

Iberia currently offers 19 flights a week between Madrid and Mexico City, and thanks to this agreement, the Spanish airline will be able to market Viva Aerobus services from Mexico City to other 19 cities in Mexico with the following connecting flights: Guadalajara, Cancun, Monterrey, Veracruz, Mérida, Tampico, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Tijuana, Hermosillo, Oaxaca, Huatulco, Torreon, Puerto Escondido, Ciudad Juarez, La Paz, Chetumal and Mazatlán.

This codeshare agreement will allow Iberia customers to purchase their flight tickets in one single booking and consider the same baggage policy and uniform fare conditions. Starting today, passengers can purchase their tickets at Iberia offical website (www.iberia.com), through travel agencies, and OTAs for flights operated from August 30 on.

Iberia operates Madrid – Mexico nonstop service with its most advanced and quietest aircraft on the market, Airbus A-350/900, which is 35% more efficient in fuel consumption and with a capacity for 348 passengers.

Its three cabins -Business, Premium Economy, and Economy- offer a series of features that improve the customer’s experience on board, such as high-speed Wi-Fi, panoramic windows, wider corridors, and higher ceilings that give a greater sense of space as well as an air renewal system that improves humidity levels on board between 11 and 16%, among others.

Viva Aerobus has the most modern fleet in Mexico and the third youngest in all of North America with 62 Airbus including 40 Airbus A320 and 22 Airbus A321 aircraft with an average age of 5 years in service. A321neo aircraft is a highly eco-efficient model with 240 passengers capacity, offering a 15% reduction in fuel consumption and significantly decreasing acoustic footprint.

“At Iberia, we have always opted for Mexico as one of our strategic markets, both, from the point of view of tourism and business traffic. As demand has grown, we have met this recovery with an increase in capacity very close to the pre-pandemic levels. With 19 flights a week, Mexico City is the city with the highest number of frequencies in the entire American continent. Now, thanks to the codeshare agreement with Viva Aerobus, we will be able to offer a better service to our customers and greater capillarity with a wide range of destinations within the country”, said Mª Jesús López Solás, Chief Commercial, Network Development and Alliances Officer of Iberia.

“At Viva, we are very excited about this codeshare agreement with Iberia. This alliance allows us to connect our network of domestic flights from Mexico City with the busiest nonstop route between Mexico and Europe. We are proud that this operation combines the most modern fleet in Mexico with the efficient Iberia’s Airbus A-350 aircraft”, said Javier Suárez, Chief of Alliances at Viva Aerobus.