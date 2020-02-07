Iberia and the Madrid Council present the Stopover Hola Madrid Programme

Stopover Hola Madrid is a programme to encourage long-haul travellers to extend their Madrid stopovers from one to six nights, with offers of special advantages and major discounts on lodging, transport, dining, entertainment, and other services.

The aim is to attract more visitors from Europe, the Americas, and Asia, strengthening Iberia’s Madrid hub, and driving demand for long-haul flights operated by the Spanish airline.

The new program may be booked at https://www.iberia.com/es/es/stopover-in-madrid/ or through your travel agent

Madrid Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida and Iberia’s Executive Chairman Luis Gallego jointly presented the new Stopover Hola Madrid programme which is designed to encourage long-haul passengers to extend their Madrid stopovers by up to six nights under very advantageous conditions.

The Madrid Council and the Spanish airline worked together on the programme, aimed at travellers from Europe, the Americas, and Asia, and intended to strengthen Iberia’s Madrid Airport hub, while driving demand for long-haul flights with Iberia.

Madrid is well worth a long stopover

A visit to the El Prado, and the nearby Thyssen Bornemisza art museums, a cold beer with a delicious tapa, or an afternoon shopping –these are but a few reasons to extend a Madrid stopover on your way to or from more far-flung destinations. If you’re not acquainted with Madrid and its environs, now’s your chance!

To tempt international travellers, the Madrid Council and Iberia has designed a comprehensive programme whereby you can interrupt your journey, staying up to six nights in the Spanish capital and enjoying a wide choice of the best sightseeing, food, shopping, and nightlife with special advantages and discounts.-

Mayor Martínez-Alameda described it as “Madrid Council will be always supporting to those whose objective is keeping Madrid as an economic, social and cultural reference among capitals in the world. Madrid is a very dynamic city and thanks to its business network is the region with the best GDP. We want to deep in public-private collaboration and enhance business leadership at Madrid”.

In this presentation, Iberia Chairman Luis Gallego stressed the airline’s conviction that Madrid is “one of our best tourist destinations as well as a business centre”. He explained that the airline flies from Madrid to more than 100 international destinations. “This is our flight distribution centre, our hub, and our home, and we want our customers to stay here,” he said.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_7zCEzSFgg&feature=youtu.be

Welcome to Stopover Hola Madrid

A guide before you arrive

Some 48 hours before arriving in Madrid, Stopover Hola Madrid customers can obtain a free guidebook with information about local transportation, climate, sightseeing, dining, etc., provided by biduzz. Once in Madrid, they may wish to hire a Biduzzer, an expert personal guide who can provide insider information about places to go and things to do, from the best choices on a menu to the best seats in a theatre.

Free transportation

On reaching the arrivals area in Madrid, Stopover Hola Madrid can pick up free public transportation cards valid for two days on all municipal buses and the underground Metro.

Another option is to choose a transfer on Alsa or to hire a car from Avis. Both companies offer discounts to Stopover Hola Madrid customers.

To facilitate communication, the Holafly company offers discounted data cards for customers’ phones.

Sleep like a king

Stopover Hola Madrid includes discounts at all Meliá hotels. There are additional advantages for members of the Iberia Plus loyalty scheme who make their reservations at any hotel through Booking.

The Golden Mile of Art

Madrid’s top art museums are located within easy walking distance of each other on a central boulevard. Under the Stopover Hola Madrid programme, visitors are offered special tours of El Prado and the Thyssen Bornemisza.

An afternoon of shopping and beauty treatments

The El Corte Inglés department store chain completes the offer by assigning you a personal image consultant!

Tapas, beer, and flamenco

Dining and entertainment are two powerful reasons for a Madrid stopover. Free drafts of the legendary Mahou-San Miguel beers await Stopover Hola Madrid visitor at La Cervecista, in the city centre, a great place to start enjoying the city’s nightlife.

Viator offers you a wide choice of gastronomic and flamenco tours for all tastes and at discount prices.

Outskirts

While you’re in Madrid, you might take up the Alsa coach company’s offer of day-trips to the nearby cities of Toledo, Ávila, or Segovia.

Two destinations for the price of one, plus a 25% discount to a third!

Stopover Hola Madrid is for long-haul travellers on flights operated by Iberia with connections in Madrid Airport. During a long Madrid stopover, travellers can take advantage of the programme’s 25% discount on domestic flights with Iberia, Iberia Express, or Iberia Regional/Air Nostrum to an additional Spanish destination.

Don’t worry about luggage

Stopover Hola Madrid customers also get special discounts for the Bag On Board service, under which Iberia takes your luggage from the hotel and checks it in for you at the airport.

Airport souvenirs

The stopover plan also includes discounts for shopping at Madrid Duty-Free in Madrid Airport. Members of the Iberia Plus loyalty programme will also get Avios for their purchases.

Stopover Hola Madrid just a click away

All the details of what the Stopover Hola Madrid plan can offer are available on the website https://www.iberia.com/es/es/stopover-in-madrid/, where you can also book your Iberia tickets and the services that most interest you during your stopover.

Madrid, 07 February 2020