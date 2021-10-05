Iberia and LEVEL to access 37 routes on the U.S. West Coast under a new codesharing agreement with Alaska Airlines

Following the admission of Alaska Airlines into the global oneworld airline in March, the carriers are extending their cooperation via a new code-sharing agreement

The deal will open up numerous destinations, especially on the U.S. West Coast, to customers of both Iberia and LEVEL

Iberia flies three times a week between Madrid and Los Angeles, where its customers can fly more than 20 U.S. destinations with Alaska Airlines

In the case of San Francisco, the agreement with Alaska Airlines includes more than 15 other codeshare routes, which will connect with flights from Barcelona operated by LEVEL and with Iberia’s Madrid-San Francisco route, as soon as the airline relaunches it

All these flights are now available for sale and can be booked from today

Alaska Airlines will soon add its codes to the transatlantic flights operated from Spain to the U.S. West Coast by Iberia and LEVEL

will soon add its codes to the transatlantic flights operated from Spain to the U.S. West Coast by Iberia and LEVEL Passengers on these shared routes will enjoy their full rights as members of their respective loyalty schemes, including earning and redeeming air miles, and the privileges bestowed by membership of the oneworld alliance.

Iberia, LEVEL, and Alaska Airlines are all expanding their global networks under a new code-sharing agreement that substantially extends connectivity between Spain and the U.S. West Coast, and covers a total of 37 routes from Los Angeles and San Francisco

Iberia operates three weekly return flights between Madrid and Los Angeles, using 288-seat Airbus A-330/200s. Iberia passengers can now connect to more than 20 additional routes on the West Coast and Hawaii served by Alaska Airlines: Anchorage, Boise, Bozeman, Eugene, Fresno, Kalispell, Spokane, Honolulu, Kona, Las Vegas, Lihue, Medford, Maui-Kahului, Everett-Paine Field, Portland, Redmond, Reno-Tahoe, Seattle-Tacoma, San Francisco, San Jose, Salt Lake City, and Santa Rosa-Sonoma County.

In the case of San Francisco, the agreement with Alaska Airlines includes more than 15 other codeshare routes, which will connect with flights from Barcelona operated by LEVEL from March 2022 and also with the Madrid-San Francisco route, as soon as Iberia relaunches it. Specifically, the routes operated by Alaska from San Francisco are: Boise, Bozeman, Spokane, Honolulu, Jackson Hole, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Missoula, Maui-Kahului, Portland, Phoenix, Palm Springs, San Diego, Seattle-Tacoma, Salt Lake City and Santa Ana-Orange County.

Customers can now book flights to/from any of these destinations through normal sales channels. In the future, Alaska Airlines will add its codes to Iberia and LEVEL transatlantic flights, which will further expand the collaboration of the three in the Spain-US West Coast market.

Alaska Airlines, 14th member of oneworld alliance

Last March the 89-year-old airline set a new milestone by becoming the 14th member of the global airline oneworld. Iberia has been a member since 1999.

Members of the Iberia Plus loyalty programme or Alaska’s Mileage Plan will maintain their status and enjoy full membership privileges when flying with the other airline, including the accumulation of air miles, admission to VIP lounges, a more generous luggage allowance, priority boarding, and other advantages derived from membership in oneworld.

Iberia’s Sales, Network Development, and Alliances Manager María Jesús López Solás, commented, “We are delighted by this collaboration with Alaska Airlines, which enables us to expand the number of U.S. West Coast destinations our customers can reach. At Iberia, we are preparing ourselves for the relaxing of restrictions by the different countries, and we’re looking forward to the resumption of holiday travel to and from the United States. There’s no question that this agreement with Alaska will supply the capillarity we have been lacking on the West Coast.”

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines’ Fleet, Finance, and Alliances Manager Nat Pieper, said, “We are happy to extend our cooperation with Iberia, one of our oneworld partners. Alaska joined the alliance to link our network more efficiently with the world, and this improved association with Iberia brings us a little closer to Europe.”

Lucía Adrover, commercial director of LEVEL “Being able to offer our codeshare flights with Alaska allows us to reinforce its distribution in North America. In addition, we continue to improve long-haul connectivity from Barcelona, our home.”