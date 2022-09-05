Iberia will give fixed contracts to temporary employees

A few days ago, Iberia informed staff representatives of the convening of the Employment Commission of Passenger Cabin Crew (PCC) for the consolidation of temporary contracts to permanent ones. In this way, a certain number of PCC, which will be set in the coming days during the negotiation, will become part of the company with an indefinite contract. The airline also signed an important agreement with the Iberia Airport Services Employment Monitoring Commission, whereby 1,692 temporary staff contracts will become permanent, making these employees part of the company with an indefinite contract. Press releases below:

Iberia Will Give Fixed Contracts to Temporary Passenger Cabin Crew

The meeting is scheduled for 8 September and will include an assessment of the development of hiring needs over the coming months and the transformation of temporary PCC contracts to fixed discontinuous ones.

This announcement by the PCC Employment Commission comes along with the announcement made yesterday by Iberia regarding 1,692 employees of its Airports division, which will be given permanent contracts; this is the most important improvement carried out in the airline’s Airports division to date, and will come into effect on 11 September, following further assessment of the productive needs of the 29 affected airports.

Commitment to Employment and Job Stability

As the airline recently announced, Iberia has also convened a Negotiation Table to work on the new agreements for all groups on 15 September, including the Collective Agreement with Cabin Crew.

The negotiation of the eighteenth agreement for PCC was called off in 2020 due to the Covid-19 crisis and is being resumed now that Iberia has a greater and more accurate sense of the outcome of the pandemic and the future scenarios the airline will face.

In this way, Iberia shows its commitment to job stability and employment guarantees, even in a context like the current one, following the most serious crisis in the history of the sector, and continues to work to reach agreements that improve the working conditions of its staff and allow it to consolidate a promising future for its business.

Iberia faces many challenges in an autumn/winter which is full of uncertainty due to inflation and high fuel prices, to which must be added the accumulation of €1,800 million in losses in 2020 and 2021, as well as the payment in the next few years of the substantial debt it acquired -nearly €1,000 million, of which €800 million are ICO credits-, to which must be added the future investments necessary to continue growing and to be able to offer its customers the best service on board.

Iberia Makes 1,692 Airport Staff Permanent

This agreement represents the most important improvement of contracts carried out in the airline’s Airports division to date and will come into effect as of 11 September, following further assessment of the productive needs of the 29 airports it affects.

The improvement of the 1,692 contracts shows Iberia’s commitment to job stability and employment guarantees, even in the current situation, following the most serious crisis in the history of the sector, caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the ongoing economic uncertainty.

AENA Handling Licenses

To these 1,692 permanent contracts we must add the 800 contract improvements already carried out in its Airports division following the end of the furlough scheme on 28 February.

This agreement is an important step which, with the support and commitment of all the airline’s staff, seeks to reinforce the position of Iberia’s Airports division in the face of the challenges that lie ahead, such as the bidding for airport handling contracts from the airport authority, AENA, the reduction of the airline’s debt and the continuous improvement of the operations and services offered to Iberia’s customers.

Its people, along with its customers, are Iberia’s main asset and the focus of its transformation plan, Iberia Next Chapter, which centres on initiatives related to job stability, essential for the development and growth of the company, diversity, talent, flexibility, and recognition.

This strategic plan for the next three years will allow Iberia to ensure its financial strength, become the preferred airline among travellers, strengthen its position in the Madrid hub and advance in the green transition of the airline sector.

Iberia Airport Services

Iberia Airport Services is Iberia’s airport division and the leading handling company in Spain. It is present in the largest national airports, 29 in total, where it assists the planes and passengers of more than 170 airlines.

Nearly 60% of Iberia’s handling activity is concentrated in the Madrid and Barcelona airports, followed by Gran Canaria, Tenerife Sur, Mallorca, Malaga, Ibiza, Alicante, Bilbao, Santiago de Compostela, Asturias, and La Palma.

In recent years, Iberia Airport Services has implemented a Go -UP Improvement Plan developed on four pillars: the increased digitisation of all processes, the development of customised services, the strengthening of the main traffic distribution centres -Madrid and Barcelona- where it offers its services, and the implementation of a new company culture that increases the sense of commitment and feeling of belonging of its staff.