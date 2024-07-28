Emergency landing of Buenos Aires-Barcelona flight in Gran Canaria due to passenger stroke

Iberia flight IB2604 from Buenos Aires Ezeiza to Barcelona, operated by LEVEL A330-200 registered EC-RNG, made an urgent landing in the Canary Islands after a passenger showed symptoms of a stroke.

The plane was near the archipelago, east of Western Sahara, when the medical emergency was detected. Recognising the need for immediate medical attention, the crew coordinated with Moroccan and Canary Islands air traffic control to divert to Gran Canaria Airport. The aircraft landed an hour after the emergency was identified.

The current health status of the affected passenger has not been disclosed.