Iberia joins British Airways and Qatar Airways to expand the World’s largest airline joint Business

Qatar Airways, British Airways, and Iberia, the national carriers of Qatar, the United Kingdom, and Spain, have formed the world’s largest airline joint business, covering over 60 countries. Iberia will join the partnership starting on December 11, 2023, offering a new daily service from Madrid to Doha.

The partnership will provide seamless connectivity for global travellers, offering over 200 destinations through the three airlines. Iberia and Qatar Airways will operate three daily flights on the route, connecting the Iberian Peninsula with key markets in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Customers will have a wide range of options, flight schedules, and fares, along with access to award-winning products like Qatar Airways’ Qsuite, Iberia’s Business Class, and British Airways’ Club Suite. Additionally, members of British Airways Executive Club, Iberia Plus, and Qatar Airways Privilege Club can collect and spend Avios (loyalty points) across the three programmes, making travel rewards more accessible.

The partnership aims to enhance offerings and provide travellers with the best possible experience.