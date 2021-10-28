Iberia Airbus A350-900 suffers bird strike on approach Madrid Airport

On 26 October, an Iberia Airbus A350-900 (registered EC-NDR) approached Madrid Airport, Spain on a flight originating from Bogota, Colombia. During approach, however, the aircraft was hit by a vulture.

The aircraft safely continued for a safe landing at its destination, with the poor animal stuck in between the aircraft’s radome (nose cone).

