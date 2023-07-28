IAG orders six more Boeing 787-10 for British Airways and one Airbus A350-900 for Iberia

International Airlines Group (IAG) has strengthened British Airways’ widebody fleet by converting options for six Boeing 787-10s into firm orders. Additionally, IAG has added six more 787-10 options to British Airways’ orderbook. British Airways already has 18 Boeing 777-9s on order with options for 24 more, as well as orders for five 787-10s and three Airbus A350-1000s with options for 10 more.

IAG is also converting an option for a single Airbus A350-900 held by Iberia into a firm order. Iberia currently has three A350-900s on order, along with orders for 10 A321neos and one A320neo.

The aircraft have been secured at substantial discounts from the list prices and are expected to be delivered in 2025 and 2026. These new widebody jets will play a crucial role in helping British Airways and Iberia restore capacity in their long-haul fleets after the impact of the pandemic. IAG’s CEO, Luis Gallego, expressed confidence that these additions would contribute to the airlines reaching their pre-pandemic capacity levels.

This move follows IAG’s previous decision to convert 10 A320neo options into firm orders, which are scheduled for delivery in 2028. IAG is the parent company of several airlines, including Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia, Level, and Vueling.