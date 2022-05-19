IAG orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft with options for 100 more

Purchase includes firm order and options for 737-8-200 and 737-10 aeroplanes

IAG selects the high-capacity and largest 737 citing aeroplane’s additional seats and environmental performance

Fuel efficient family of aeroplanes will further the IAG´s sustainability goals

Boeing and International Airlines Group (IAG) today announced an order for a combined total of 50 737-8-200s and 737-10s (25 each), plus 100 options.

“The addition of new Boeing 737s is an important part of IAG´s short-haul fleet renewal. These latest-generation aircraft are more fuel-efficient than those they will replace and in line with our commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Luis Gallego, IAG´s chief executive.

The 737-8-200 will enable IAG to configure the aeroplane with up to 200 seats, increasing revenue potential and reducing fuel consumption.

The largest model in the family, the 737-10 seats up to 230 passengers in a single-class configuration and can fly up to 3,300 miles. The fuel-efficient jet can cover 99% of single-aisle routes, including routes served by 757s.

“With the selection of the 737-8-200 and larger 737-10, IAG has invested in a sustainable and profitable future, as both variants will significantly lower operating costs and CO 2 emissions,” said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “Today’s agreement for up to 150 aeroplanes, including 100 options, is a welcome addition of the 737 to IAG´s short-haul fleets and reflects our commitment to support the Group’s continued network recovery and future growth with Boeing’s unrivalled family of aeroplanes.”

The 737 incorporates the latest-technology CFM International LEAP-1B engines, Advanced Technology winglets and other improvements to deliver the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort in the single-aisle market. The 737 family of aeroplanes is on average 14% more fuel-efficient than today’s most efficient Next-Generation 737s and 20% more efficient than the original Next-Generation 737s when they entered service.

Today’s announcement finalises a commitment made by IAG for the 737 at the 2019 Paris Air Show and is subject to approval by IAG shareholders.

