IAG Cargo expands Summer 2025 schedule with key route restorations

IAG Cargo has announced its summer 2025 schedule, featuring the return of daily flights between Kuala Lumpur and London Heathrow from April 1, 2025. Other key expansions include the reinstatement of San Francisco (SFO) flights from Madrid and Barcelona and Denver (DEN) services from Dublin.

Capacity across North America, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific will increase, with more flights to Chicago, Vancouver, Washington, Rio de Janeiro, Tokyo, and Doha. The schedule supports the rising demand for electronics, pharmaceuticals, and perishables through IAG Cargo’s global network.

Operating across six continents, IAG Cargo leverages its primary hubs in London, Madrid, Dublin, and Barcelona to provide extensive wide-body cargo capacity, ensuring reliable global connectivity.