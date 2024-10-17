IAG Cargo resumes London-Jeddah service to boost UK-Saudi trade links

IAG Cargo has announced the return of its London Heathrow to Jeddah service, starting on 2nd November 2024, following a pause since the Covid-19 pandemic. The route, operated six times a week by a Boeing 787, will increase IAG Cargo’s capacity between the UK and Saudi Arabia, complementing its existing ten weekly flights to Riyadh.

With £17.6 billion in trade between the UK and Saudi Arabia in Q1 2024, the restored Jeddah connection will provide added flexibility and support growing trade demand. Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport is a key hub for East-West trade and is set to double its cargo handling capacity, making it an essential link in IAG Cargo’s global network.