Woman thought to be sleeping on London-Nice flight actually died of a heart attack

On a British Airways flight from London to Nice on September 21, a woman initially believed to be sleeping was later discovered to have passed away.

British Airways flight BA 348 from London Heathrow, operated by Airbus A320 registered G-EUYH, landed 1 hour and 47 minutes late in Nice at 21:07. As they prepared to disembark, passengers noticed the woman’s unresponsiveness, prompting the flight crew to request emergency services.

Despite efforts from firefighters and paramedics, the woman was officially declared dead at approximately 22:00, likely due to a heart attack.