Three British Airways cabin crew members killed in New Year’s Eve crash; another cabin crew member heavily injured

On New Year’s Eve, a Toyota Yaris and a lorry crashed near London Heathrow Airport. Two men (aged 23 and 25) died along with a female colleague. A 25-year-old flight attendant is still fighting for her life. The group was on their way to a party in Stanwell, Surrey and all worked for British Airways as cabin crew members in the mixed fleet crew.

Fellow British Airways crew member Stephen Paul Crook launched an online fund raising campaign to send a nice flower arrangement to the three crew members funerals and to make a donation to a charity of the families choosing.

“Also the crew member who is in hospital will need all the support and help they can need after they get out of hospital and as such I would like to be able to give them a nice sum of money, to help them in those first few months,” Stephen wrote.

At moment of writing, more than £30,000 (€35,000) was donated.

The Aviation24.be-community offers its most sincere condolences to all the families and friends, as well as to their British Airways colleagues, who will deeply miss them.