British Airways suspends all flights to mainland China amidst outbreak of coronavirus

British Airways has announced the suspension of all flights to mainland China (Beijing Daxing and Shanghai) amidst the outbreak of the coronavirus. Two flights will land in the respective airports but will return with all crew that is currently downroute in these locations. For British Airways’ Chinese crew based in Beijing Daxing and Shanghai who are currently in London, the airline will make necessary arrangements to get them home.

“The situation regarding the new coronavirus in China is constantly developing and tonight the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office position has changed, advising against all but essential travel to China. As you would expect, this situation has been monitored constantly for the last week and updates have been provided for our colleagues on the One portal. A contingency group has met again on Tuesday to define a plan and there will be a further operational update early on Wednesday (today),” the airline wrote in a statement.