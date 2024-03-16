Supersonic Concorde floats down in New York’s Hudson River

A British Airways Concorde, one of only 20 ever built, embarked on a rare journey down New York’s Hudson River, en route back to the Intrepid Museum after undergoing months of restoration.

The iconic supersonic aircraft, famous for its record-breaking speed, was transported on a barge with an overnight stop in Jersey City before being unloaded at Pier 86.

Intrepid Museum highlights the Concorde’s world speed record for a passenger aircraft and its historical significance.

The aircraft, with the call sign G-BOAD, made its last flight in 2003 and has been a centrepiece of the museum since then.

Despite the Concorde fleet being phased out following a tragic crash in 2000, tours of the Intrepid’s Concorde will resume in April.

