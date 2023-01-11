Seven-hour diversion: British Airways flight to Delhi returns to Heathrow

Bart Noëth
Passengers on yesterday’s British Airways flight BA143 from London Heathrow, United Kingdom and Delhi, India were in for a treat as 3,5 hours into the 8-hour-flight, the Boeing 787-9 (registered G-ZBKO) headed back to …. Heathrow.

According to radar images, the Dreamliner was flying north of Istanbul when the pilots decided to head back.

Upon arrival back in London Heathrow, the aircraft was met by a fire truck.

The aircraft faced a technical issue disallowing it to take off again from Delhi. Hence the diversion back to her base.

The airline was quick to arrange a new aircraft (a Boeing 787-9, registered G-ZBKR), the passengers landed at Delhi with a delay of over 10 hours.

Passengers that were scheduled on return flight BA142 were accommodated in hotels. One of them was so unhappy that he rushed to social media to complain:

