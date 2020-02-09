British Airways sets record breaking fastest flight from New York to London Heathrow

Last night, British Airways broke a record for fastest subsonic commercial transatlantic flight thanks to a “Ciara storm” jet stream of 418 km/h. Its Boeing 747-400 (G-CIVP) flew from New York JFK, United States to London Heathrow, United Kingdom in just 4 hours and 56 minutes.

Fastest across the Atlantic tonight from New York to London so far is #BA112 at 4hr56m. #VS4 in 4:57, and #VS46 in 4:59. https://t.co/gfYoHGV3Y6https://t.co/kMhjCqdEtt If we're not mistaken, BA now retakes the fastest subsonic NY-London crossing from Norwegian. pic.twitter.com/Sr1GPeAjuh — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) February 9, 2020

Back in January 2018, Norwegian flew from New York JFK to London Gatwick in 5 hours 13 minutes with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. But that record today has now been broken by 17 minutes. Last night, Virgin Atlantic also operated a flight between New York JFK and London Heathrow in 4 hours and 57 minutes (Airbus A350 – G-VPOP), another Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350 flew across the big pond in 4 hours and 59 minutes.

Dutch weatherman Robert De Vries tweeted that – last night – this KLM Boeing 747 (PH-BFW) operated flight KL644 between New York JFK and Amsterdam, The Netherlands with a ground speed of 1317 km/h.

BREAKING: Afgelopen nacht vloog @KLM -vlucht 644 met een grondsnelheid van 1317 km/u, sneller dan het geluid boven Newfoundland. De boeing 747 vloog in de extreem sterke straalstroom van 418 km/u! Foto's en info van @MatthewCappucci. #heavy @Schiphol pic.twitter.com/wdkz59h302 — RobertDeVries.net (@weermanrobert) February 9, 2020