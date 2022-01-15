Priority landing in Tenerife South for a medical emergency onboard British Airways plane

British Airways flight BA2702 from London Heathrow that was heading to Tenerife South airport this Saturday 15 January afternoon has reported a serious medical problem with an elderly passenger.

The pilots of the Airbus A321neo registered G-NEOR requested a priority approach and landing permission.

From the control tower, the route was prioritised, shortening the manoeuvre as much as possible while medical care was coordinated on the ground.

✈️ procedente de Londres llegando a #Tenerife Sur notifica 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐦𝐞́𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐬 serios en pasajero de edad avanzada. Se prioriza recortando maniobra en lo posible mientras se coordina atención médica en tierra. #𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 #𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐨 pic.twitter.com/fFuV3BwLSd — 😷Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) January 15, 2022

Source: El Dia and Flightradar24