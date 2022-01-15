Priority landing in Tenerife South for a medical emergency onboard British Airways plane

By
André Orban
-
0
138

British Airways flight BA2702 from London Heathrow that was heading to Tenerife South airport this Saturday 15 January afternoon has reported a serious medical problem with an elderly passenger.

The pilots of the Airbus A321neo registered G-NEOR requested a priority approach and landing permission.

From the control tower, the route was prioritised, shortening the manoeuvre as much as possible while medical care was coordinated on the ground.

Source: El Dia and Flightradar24

