British Airways pilots defy storm Corrie during approach London Heathrow airport

Pilots of a British Airways Airbus A321neo (registered G-NEOP) did a feat during an approach to London Heathrow on 31 January, amid storm Corrie.

The aircraft operated domestic flight BA1307 between Aberdeen and London Heathrow, United Kingdom. During short approach, however, the aircraft suffered from strong gusty winds forcing the pilots to go around for a second approach.

Live streaming platform BIG JET TV was able to capture the event. On Twitter, BIG JET TV writes that the aircraft made a tail strike which cannot be determined 100% when watching the video.

Meanwhile, the Airbus A321neo operated evening flights BA736 and BA737 between Heathrow and Geneva, Switzerland.

A321 TOGA and Tail Strike!

A full-on Touch and go, with a tail strike! Watch for the paint dust after contact and watch the empennage shaking as it drags. The pilot deserves a medal! BA training could use this in a scenario – happy to send the footage chaps 😉#aviation #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/ibXjmVJGiT — BIG JET TV (@BigJetTVLIVE) January 31, 2022