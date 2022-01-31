British Airways pilots defy storm Corrie during approach London Heathrow airport

By
Bart Noëth
-
0
557
Screenshot BIG JETS TV

Pilots of a British Airways Airbus A321neo (registered G-NEOP) did a feat during an approach to London Heathrow on 31 January, amid storm Corrie.

The aircraft operated domestic flight BA1307 between Aberdeen and London Heathrow, United Kingdom. During short approach, however, the aircraft suffered from strong gusty winds forcing the pilots to go around for a second approach.

Live streaming platform BIG JET TV was able to capture the event. On Twitter, BIG JET TV writes that the aircraft made a tail strike which cannot be determined 100% when watching the video.

Meanwhile, the Airbus A321neo operated evening flights BA736 and BA737 between Heathrow and Geneva, Switzerland.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.