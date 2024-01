A first officer working for British Airways was reportedly been kidnapped and tortured outside a supermarket during a lay-over in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During his supermarket visit, a woman asked him to carry her bags to her car. When reaching the car, he was bundled inside by a group of men.

The area where British Airways staff is located (Melrose Arch) is supposed to be one of the safer parts of the city. The airline, however, advises against going to other sectors in Johannesburg.