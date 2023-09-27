British Airways pilot fired after drug and drink orgy during Johannesburg layover

Mike B, a senior first officer at British Airways, was due to operate flight BA56 from Johannesburg, South Africa to London Heathrow, United Kingdom on August 27. But after reports he snorted cocaine off a topless woman during his layover in Johannesburg, the flight had to be cancelled at the last minute.

He boasted to a member of cabin crew who he considered to be a friend of taking part in a “drug and drink orgy” during his layover in South Africa. B. is said to have shared intimate details of the wild night out in a series of text messages to the stewardess colleague.

Following an article by British tabloid The Sun, British Airways cancelled the flight at an estimated cost of £100,000 (€115,100), the pilot had to be flown home as a passenger the following day where he was required to complete a drug test. He tested positive, leading to his termination.

“Safety is always our top priority. The matter was referred to the CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] and this individual no longer works for us,” British Airways said to Sky News.

The British CAA has withdrawn his medical certificate, banning him from flying until further notice. “In most cases the pilot would have an assessment with an expert medical team and if they wished to return to flying then a comprehensive rehabilitation programme would be put in place,” a CAA spokesperson added to Sky News.