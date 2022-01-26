One of the doors of a British Airways Boeing 777 ripped off at Cape Town

André Orban
A strange incident occurred at Cape Town airport in South Africa this Wednesday, 26 January 2022. A British Airways Boeing 777-200ER registered G-YMMH was supposed to perform flight BA42 from Cape Town (South Africa) to London Heathrow (England). The aircraft was being pushed back with the jet bridge still attached. The door was ripped off in the incident.

The flight was cancelled.

 

