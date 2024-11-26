New horizons: British Airways adds Italian resorts of Rimini, Salerno, and Olbia to Summer 2025 schedule

British Airways will expand its Italian network with three new routes for summer 2025:
- Rimini: Flights from Heathrow to the Adriatic Coast begin May 15, 2025, operating thrice weekly.
- Salerno: BA Euroflyer launches flights from Gatwick to the Amalfi Coast on May 22, 2025, operating thrice weekly.
- Olbia: BA Cityflyer adds London City to Olbia in Sardinia starting May 25, 2025, with twice-weekly service from July.
These additions increase BA’s Italian destinations to 19, the most of any European country. Tickets are available now.