New horizons: British Airways adds Italian resorts of Rimini, Salerno, and Olbia to Summer 2025 schedule

British Airways will expand its Italian network with three new routes for summer 2025:

Salerno : BA Euroflyer launches flights from Gatwick to the Amalfi Coast on May 22, 2025, operating thrice weekly.

: BA Euroflyer launches flights from Gatwick to the Amalfi Coast on May 22, 2025, operating thrice weekly. Olbia: BA Cityflyer adds London City to Olbia in Sardinia starting May 25, 2025, with twice-weekly service from July.

These additions increase BA’s Italian destinations to 19, the most of any European country. Tickets are available now.