More African destinations for British Airways through codeshare with Kenya Airways

British Airways customers will be able to fly to more destinations across Africa, thanks to a new codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways.

Customers flying to Nairobi with British Airways will be able to seamlessly connect to 20 destinations across East and Central Africa, including Douala, Zanzibar, Lusaka, Mombasa, Addis Ababa and Entebbe, as well as offering customers more options to get to popular holiday hotspot, Mauritius and Seychelles.

In the reciprocal agreement, customers flying with Kenya Airways to London will now be able to connect to 26 destinations across the UK and Europe that British Airways operates to, including Glasgow, Madrid, Milan, Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

British Airways currently offers four flights a week from London Heathrow to Nairobi, operated by a four-class Boeing 777 aircraft, which offers cabins from World Traveller (economy) right up to First (First class)

Christopher Fordyce, British Airways’ Head of Alliances, said: “After a difficult 20 months with global travel restrictions, it’s fantastic to see travel between the UK and Africa resuming. We are really pleased to be able to offer our customers access to even more destinations across the region thanks to our new codeshare agreement with Kenya Airways, making that bucket list trip even easier to plan.”

Julius Thairu, Chief Commercial and Customer Officer at Kenya Airways said: “We are delighted to secure this strategic codeshare agreement with British Airways to provide our travellers with a seamless journey to and from Europe and Africa. The agreement will increase choices for thousands of passengers and will allow for smooth connectivity to a significant number of new destinations – particularly throughout Africa and Europe. By harnessing our complementary strengths, this agreement will also provide benefits to aid the recovery of international travel and meet the increasing demand.”

British Airways’ Executive Club members will be able to earn Avios and tier points when flying on eligible codeshare routes operated by Kenya Airways.

October 21, 2021