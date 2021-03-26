Experience first class dining at home with British Airways

Travellers who are missing the skies and want to experience the culinary delights of first-class dining can do so from their home thanks to a new partnership between British Airways, Feast Box and DO & CO.

The airline has teamed up with its premium catering partner DO & CO, and Feast Box, a provider of internationally inspired recipe boxes, to create a limited-edition cook-at-home meal kit that mirrors British Airways’ First cabin dining experience.

Each meal kit includes a four-course menu inspired by the luxurious food served in British Airways’ First cabin. Customers can choose vegetarian, fish and meat dishes in their kit. They will receive the full ingredients – as used in the First cabin – to cook the meal at home, along with a recipe sheet and an information card in the form of a passport.

The meal kits can be ordered here (feastbox.co.uk/britishairways) to be delivered direct to a customer’s door. Each meal kit will cost from £80 and serve two people. The kits are available to order from today with deliveries beginning next week.

Feast Box is gifting all those embarking on the British Airways First dining experience a complimentary box from their regular internationally inspired menu. Customers will also receive a voucher for 10% off a British Airways flight.*

Hamish McVey, Head of Brands and Marketing at British Airways said: “We hope that this exclusive First experience will allow our customers who are missing flying to enjoy an amazing dining experience at home. British Airways, Feast Box and DO & CO take huge pride in offering top quality international cuisine, and although it might appear a little different being delivered to a customer’s door rather than at 38,000 feet, we hope it will be just as exciting.”

Jyoti Patel, Feast Box CEO and Founder: “Food is a wonderful way to explore the world and helps to shape our fondest memories. Offering people the chance to travel the world through food is at the core of everything we do, so working with British Airways on this First experience has helped to bring Feast Box to life in a very special way.”

Robert Williams, DO & CO UK Managing Director said: “At DO & CO we pride ourselves on offering outstanding and innovative dining experiences to our customers around the world. Working on this First dining experience has been a fun way to bring some of what we usually do in the skies with British Airways into people’s homes and we look forward to them enjoying it. We’ve ensured that dishes such as our slow-cooked 48-hour beef cheeks in a port wine jus are easy to assemble and of course delicious to enjoy.”

A sample menu is below:

Loch Fyne smoked salmon timbale with honey mustard dressing

Slow cooked British beef cheeks with Jalapeno potato gratin, tenderstem broccoli and chimichurri

Cheese selection of Caws Golden cenarth, Snowdonia Black Bomber Cheddar, Harrogate blue and Kidderton ash goats cheese with chutney

Dark chocolate & orange liqueur bread & butter pudding with vanilla sauce

Both the outer and interior packaging of the meal kits consists of recyclable, compostable or biodegradable materials. The food is sourced, where seasonality allows, from the UK and Ireland including smoked salmon from Loch Fyne in Scotland and beef cheeks from heritage UK breeds.

Customers can share the images of their dining experience at home with the airline on its social media pages using #BAFirstFeast.

