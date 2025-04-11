Double diversion turns British Airways flight into 23-hour journey

Passengers on British Airways flight BA252 from the Cayman Islands to London Heathrow(Boeing 777-200ER reg. G-VIID) faced an epic travel ordeal this week, spending nearly 23 hours on board after two unexpected diversions.

The Boeing 777 departed George Town, Grand Cayman, on time on April 8 at 18:21 (UTC-4), with a scheduled stop in Nassau, Bahamas. But mid-flight, a medical emergency forced a diversion to Gander, Canada. Then, due to crew time limits, the flight was rerouted again—this time to Reykjavik, Iceland—for a crew change before finally landing in London on April 9 at 22:38 (UTC+1).

What’s usually an 11-hour trip nearly doubled in duration, turning into a transatlantic marathon. British Airways has yet to comment.