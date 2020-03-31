[Coronavirus] British Airways suspends all flights from London Gatwick

By
André Orban
-
0
50

British Airways has been forced to temporarily suspend flights from the UK’s second-largest airport London Gatwick under mounting pressure due to the coronavirus crisis.

Like many other European airlines fighting for survival, British Airways has been forced to mothball a large part of its fleet due to a drop in passenger demand and border restrictions.

“Due to the considerable restrictions and challenging market environment, like many other airlines, we will temporarily suspend our flying schedule at Gatwick,” the airline said in a statement.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.