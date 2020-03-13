British Airways CEO Alex Cruz sends internal memo to employees titled: “The survival of British Airways”

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz has warned his 45,000 staff that the airline is under immense pressure amid the coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak, despite of a robust balance sheet and the support of a strong parent company IAG. In an internal memo titled “The survival of British Airways“, the CEO warned that job cuts could be “short term, perhaps long term“.

Alex Cruz wrote that British Airways will lay off staff, suspend routes and ground aircraft because of lower demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Some of us have worked in aviation through the global financial crisis, the Sars outbreak and 9/11,” Alex Cruz said in the memo. “What is happening right now as a result of Covid-19 is more serious than any of these events. It is a crisis of global proportions like no other we have known.”