Brussels Airlines and Brussels Airport linked to only three UK airports in summer 2024

By
André Orban
-
Brussels Airlines will not operate flights between Brussels Airport and Birmingham during the summer, redirecting resources to more profitable leisure routes. The service is expected to resume in October, with changes still possible.

Brussels Airport will only have flights to three UK airports in the summer, with (in June) 59 weekly flights to London Heathrow (by both Brussels Airlines and British Airways), Manchester and Edinburgh (by Brussels Airlines only).

The Brussels-Birmingham route, currently flown 10 times weekly with Airbus A319 aircraft, had a load factor of only 64 per cent.

 

