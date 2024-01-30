British Airways unveils exciting new routes for 2024, including Abu Dhabi, Izmir, Agadir, and a return to London Stansted

British Airways has announced a series of new routes for 2024, expanding both its long-haul and short-haul offerings from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Edinburgh.

Highlights include the return to London Stansted for the first time since the pandemic, with flights to Florence, Ibiza, and Nice.

Additional routes cover London Heathrow to Abu Dhabi and Izmir, and London Gatwick to Agadir, offering travellers diverse destinations and experiences. British Airways also announced two new routes from Edinburgh Airport to San Sebastian in Spain’s Basque Country and Olbia in northeast Sardinia, Italy.

The expansion reflects British Airways’ commitment to providing a wide array of choices for its global customers. Flights are scheduled to commence throughout the year, providing passengers with more options for their travel plans.