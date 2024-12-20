British Airways unveils ‘20 for 25’ destinations with January sale offers

British Airways and British Airways Holidays have launched their January sale, spotlighting 20 key destinations for 2025, including new routes to Tbilisi (Georgia), Rimini (Italy), and Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia). The sale runs until 28 January 2025, offering discounted flights and holiday packages.

Flight deals include Dubai from £429, New York from £390, and Orlando from £399. Holiday packages start from £149 per person for city breaks, with three-night Dubai packages from £459 per person and seven-night escapes to Spain from £269 per person.

Highlights for 2025 include new hotel openings in Marbella, major events like the FIFA Club World Cup in Miami, and the opening of Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando. The airline also offers flexibility with generous luggage allowances and a 24-hour customer support helpline.