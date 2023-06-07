British Airways touches down in Cincinnati, Ohio

British Airways has launched its inaugural flight from London Heathrow Airport to Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, making Cincinnati its 27th destination in the United States.

The arrival of British Airways in Cincinnati expands the airline’s reach and solidifies its position as the largest overseas carrier in the US. The central Cincinnati metropolitan area, spanning Ohio, Kentucky, and parts of Indiana, is home to over 11 million people, offering a significant market for British Airways.

The decision to introduce service to Cincinnati was driven by the region’s demand for increased international connectivity and global travel options. British Airways aims to cater to both leisure and business travellers, offering convenient non-stop flights between Cincinnati and London. From London Heathrow, passengers can access nearly 200 destinations in 65 countries worldwide, including flights with partner airlines. The introduction of British Airways to the region strengthens Cincinnati’s links to the global travel network.

Cincinnati, known for its vibrant sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and parks, offers an array of activities for visitors. Unique neighbourhoods such as Over-the-Rhine and Covington provide diverse dining options, breweries, cocktail bars, and art galleries. Travellers can also explore the famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which offers a taste of American history and fine spirits.

The service between Cincinnati and London operates five times weekly during the summer season and four times weekly during the winter season. British Airways utilises various aircraft in its fleet, including the Boeing 777 and Boeing 787, to operate non-stop flights. Passengers can enjoy British Airways’ onboard experiences, including three cabin classes: Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), and World Traveller (economy).

Summer Schedule between London (LHR) and Cincinnati (CVG)

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays

LHR – CVG Flight BA121 CVG – LHR Flight BA120 16:05 – 19:45 21:30 – 10:15 (+1)

Winter Schedule between London (LHR) and Cincinnati (CVG)

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Sundays