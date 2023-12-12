British Airways to return to London Stansted for Summer 2024

British Airways is set to resume operations at London Stansted for the summer of 2024, introducing premium weekend flights to Florence, Ibiza, and Nice starting from May 18.

Operated by BA Cityflyer on Embraer 190 aircraft, these new services complement the subsidiary’s existing weekday flights from London City Airport to nearly 30 short-haul destinations.

This marks British Airways’ return to scheduled flights from Stansted since before the global pandemic, expanding its reach to become the fourth London airport served by the airline. The flights will offer both Club Europe (business class) and Euro Traveller (economy) cabins, with Club Europe featuring a full meal service, priority boarding, and extra baggage allowance.

Ticket prices start at £41 to Florence, £36 to Ibiza, and £43 to Nice, with flights currently available for booking.